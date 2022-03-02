First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cuts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.79. 82,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,913. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

