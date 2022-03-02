First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 1,963 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 120,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,100,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $4.33 on Wednesday, reaching $172.34. The stock had a trading volume of 60,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.32.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

