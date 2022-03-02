First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 15,025 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.76. The stock had a trading volume of 69,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,676. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.15 and a one year high of $118.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average is $115.68.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

