First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 5,385 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

