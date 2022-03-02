First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWNK. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,607 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,544,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1,813.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,569 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,575,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $22.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.