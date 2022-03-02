First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $143,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $2,419,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 102,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $1,069,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.67.

Shares of BURL opened at $224.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.70. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.