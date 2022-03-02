First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $128,000 Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 1,370.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,385,000 after buying an additional 2,297,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $37,520,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 207.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,079,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,600 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 34.2% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,850 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,426 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertiv news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

VRT stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

