First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in WNS were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in WNS by 68.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WNS by 75.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

NYSE:WNS opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

