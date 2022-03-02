First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after purchasing an additional 444,449 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,590,000 after purchasing an additional 176,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. MetLife’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

