First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FHN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.

NYSE FHN opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.19. First Horizon has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 118.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 617,768 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 104.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 331,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

