First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FHN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.17.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.19. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.