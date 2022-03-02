First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 172,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.05.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

About First Financial Bancorp. (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.