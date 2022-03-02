First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of First Derivatives to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($29.52) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

First Derivatives stock opened at GBX 1,933.76 ($25.95) on Tuesday. First Derivatives has a 52-week low of GBX 1,276.14 ($17.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,995 ($40.19). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,691.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,045.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £537.76 million and a P/E ratio of 677.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64.

In other news, insider Seamus Keating bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,735 ($23.28) per share, for a total transaction of £98,895 ($132,691.53).

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

