Financial Survey: SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) and Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) and Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

SQL Technologies has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acuity Brands has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SQL Technologies and Acuity Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQL Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Acuity Brands 0 3 6 0 2.67

Acuity Brands has a consensus target price of $205.63, suggesting a potential upside of 8.78%. Given Acuity Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acuity Brands is more favorable than SQL Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SQL Technologies and Acuity Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQL Technologies N/A N/A N/A Acuity Brands 9.30% 18.35% 10.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Acuity Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of SQL Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Acuity Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SQL Technologies and Acuity Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQL Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Acuity Brands $3.46 billion 1.91 $306.30 million $9.29 20.36

Acuity Brands has higher revenue and earnings than SQL Technologies.

Summary

Acuity Brands beats SQL Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SQL Technologies (Get Rating)

SQL Technologies Corp. engages in the development of connect devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. Its products include lighting, fans, and safety quick light devices. The company was founded by Rani Roland Kohen on October 23, 2006 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

