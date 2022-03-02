Financial Survey: Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for California Resources and Allied Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 4 0 3.00 Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Resources currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.87%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Volatility and Risk

California Resources has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Resources has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Resources and Allied Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $1.89 billion 1.81 $1.77 billion $7.49 5.68 Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Resources.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Allied Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 32.40% 42.74% 14.98% Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

California Resources beats Allied Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

About Allied Resources (Get Rating)

Allied Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The firm is involved in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. Its properties are located in Calhoun and Ritchie Counties, West Virginia, and Goliad and Edwards Counties, Texas. The company was founded on April 15, 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

