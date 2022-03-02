Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €53.10 ($59.66) and last traded at €53.10 ($59.66). Approximately 141,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €53.00 ($59.55).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €73.80 ($82.92).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.85.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.