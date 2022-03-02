FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of FGEN opened at $13.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.83.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The company had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in FibroGen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,989,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,147,000 after buying an additional 197,366 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FibroGen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after buying an additional 1,055,536 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after buying an additional 2,621,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FibroGen by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,107,000 after buying an additional 400,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after buying an additional 373,501 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

