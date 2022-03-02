FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $39.42.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in FibroGen by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after buying an additional 2,621,494 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $21,862,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,335,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after buying an additional 1,084,016 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after buying an additional 1,055,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1,326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 667,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

