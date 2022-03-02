FGI Industries Ltd’s (NASDAQ:FGI) Quiet Period Will End on March 7th

FGI Industries’ (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 7th. FGI Industries had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During FGI Industries’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FGI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on FGI Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

Shares of FGI stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. FGI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.