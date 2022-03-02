Fetch.ai Market Cap Hits $295.80 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $295.80 million and approximately $244.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00035133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00105246 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

