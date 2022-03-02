Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%.
Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.
Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.
