Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ferro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,466,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,132,000 after acquiring an additional 271,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ferro by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ferro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ferro by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ferro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 601,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

