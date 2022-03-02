Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,027 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,027 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 112,233 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 234.6% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 102,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,862,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,881,000 after acquiring an additional 363,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 233,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,596,122. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.