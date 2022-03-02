Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,911 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,911 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,708,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 288,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,225,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $150.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

