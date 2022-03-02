Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,554 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Mondelez International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.46. 140,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,944,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 979,196 shares of company stock worth $60,681,805. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

