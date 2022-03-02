Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.69 on Wednesday, reaching $228.90. 46,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.07. The company has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.