Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,255 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.51. 189,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,648. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

