Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 56 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,962,750. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.83 and a 200 day moving average of $375.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.