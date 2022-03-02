Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7,100.00.

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ferguson from £155 ($207.97) to £140 ($187.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 117.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FERG opened at $150.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.39. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferguson will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.