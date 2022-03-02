Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Trading Down 2.3%

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 120,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 343,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

FERGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.