Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FERG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($207.97) to £140 ($187.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,794.33.

Shares of FERG opened at $150.88 on Monday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.96 and a 200-day moving average of $154.39.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Analysts expect that Ferguson will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Ferguson by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after buying an additional 1,808,189 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $190,734,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after buying an additional 832,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after buying an additional 806,161 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 1,092.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 682,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,064,000 after buying an additional 625,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

