FedNat (FNHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect FedNat to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FNHC opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38. FedNat has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedNat in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedNat stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 154,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.88% of FedNat at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

