Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) PT Lowered to $46.00

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.70% from the stock’s current price.

FSS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

NYSE FSS opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,590,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,075,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.