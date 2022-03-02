Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Releases Earnings Results

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

AGM opened at $116.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average of $117.78. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $86.32 and a 12 month high of $137.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

