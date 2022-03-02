FCF Advisors LLC Sells 947 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $13.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $480.34. 2,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.66. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $375.49 and a one year high of $527.06. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

