FCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 663,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.60. The stock had a trading volume of 34,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,220. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

