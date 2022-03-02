FCF Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,012 shares of company stock valued at $146,035,270. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.68. 805,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,355,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.86. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.08.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

