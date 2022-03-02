FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,552 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.85. 31,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

