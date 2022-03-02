Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $32.00. The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 49,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,329,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Farfetch by 39.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Farfetch by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,801 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Farfetch by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,669 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 215.33%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

