Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “
Shares of FANH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.54. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93.
Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.
