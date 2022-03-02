Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of FANH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.54. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

