Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 14.63% 3.77% 3.08% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Falcon Minerals and Glori Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 42.77%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Glori Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 12.71 $7.70 million $0.16 35.75 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glori Energy has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Glori Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon Minerals (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Glori Energy (Get Rating)

Glori Energy Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration activities. It is a technology focused energy company that deploys its proprietary biotechnology to facilitate the secondary production of oil. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, AERO Services and Corporate. Glori Energy was founded on April 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

