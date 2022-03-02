FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $434.00.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $411.86 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $302.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.