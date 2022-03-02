EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) & Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Critical Review

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) and EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Casey’s General Stores and EzFill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casey’s General Stores 0 4 6 0 2.60 EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus target price of $233.60, suggesting a potential upside of 25.92%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than EzFill.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of EzFill shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and EzFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casey’s General Stores 2.74% 14.85% 6.18% EzFill N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and EzFill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casey’s General Stores $8.71 billion 0.79 $312.90 million $7.94 23.36 EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items. The company was founded by Donald F. Lamberti in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, IA.

EzFill Company Profile (Get Rating)

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

