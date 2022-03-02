Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.29. 1,279,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,903,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

