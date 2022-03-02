Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.02.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,903,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.53. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

