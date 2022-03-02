Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Down 8.1%

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 3,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 287,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64.
Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)
Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.
