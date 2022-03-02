Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Down 8.1%

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 3,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 287,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at $2,590,413,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth $4,200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

