Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,900 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the January 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Exicure news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $304,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XCUR. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Exicure in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Exicure by 28.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Exicure by 25.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Exicure by 22.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exicure by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XCUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital lowered Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ XCUR opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.72. Exicure has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

