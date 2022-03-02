Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,565,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,616 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Exelon were worth $75,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $1,226,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $44.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

