Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 650,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,381 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $24,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AQUA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3,031.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,389,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,729,000 after buying an additional 124,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

