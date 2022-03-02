Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. Evolving Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 26,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $46,273.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 371,281 shares of company stock worth $676,662. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOL. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the second quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

