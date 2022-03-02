Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. Evolving Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.
In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 26,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $46,273.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 371,281 shares of company stock worth $676,662. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Evolving Systems (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
