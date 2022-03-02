Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

EPM opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -272.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $146,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $2,202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 77.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

